Two people arrested in connection to suspicious death of newborn baby in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. - Two people were arrested in connection to a suspicious death of a newborn in Oxnard Friday morning.

Oxnard police officers were dispatched to St. John's Medical Center at 1600 North Rose Avenue following a report of a suspicious injury of a newborn baby.

Family Protection Unit detectives also responded to help with the investigation and learned that the victim's mother Andrea Torralba, 20, and her boyfriend David Villa, 21, strangled the victim until he was unconscious.

The newborn was unresponsive and did not survive his injuries.

Both Torralba and Villa were arrested and their bail was set at $1,000,000.

They may face felony charges related to assault on a child by means of force resulting in the child's death.