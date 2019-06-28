Two Oxnard residents arrested for alleged construction tractor theft in Santa Paula

Vanessa Lopez, 40, and Sam Reyes, 42, of Oxnard. (Ventura County Sheriff's Office)

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Two Oxnard residents were arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing a tractor from a construction site in Santa Paula.

The suspects, identified as Sam Reyes, 42, and Vanessa Lopez, 40, allegedly stole the construction equipment after the victim of the incident left the tractor on the job site after completing a project in the area of Briggs Road and Highway 126 on June 14.

The victim returned to work on June 17 to find that the tractor was missing.

The tractor had a GPS device so authorities were able to track it down in Phoenix, Arizona.

Further investigation revealed that the tractor had been sold to a buyer after they posted the tractor on the website "OfferUp."

Reyes and Lopez met the buyer near the area where they stole the tractor and the buyer gave them cash for the product.

Ventura County Sheriff's Office detectives went to the suspects residence and arrested them on Tuesday.

They were booked into the Pre-Trial Detention Facility in Ventura.

Reyes may face charges related to grand theft auto, obtaining property under false pretenses, possession of drug paraphernalia and an out of county warrant for theft.

Lopez may face charges related to obtaining property under false pretenses, grand theft auto and conspiracy.