Thousands of pounds of cannabis seized in search warrant raids in Lompoc, Montecito, Los Olivos

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office seized thousands of pounds of cannabis and cannabis products in search warrant raids in Los Olivos, Montecito and Lompoc.

The Sheriff's Cannabis Compliance Team, along with the help of Sheriff's Compliance Response Team and investigators from the DA's office, served search the warrants in Los Olivos and in Montecito on May 21.

The first warrant was served in the 2400 block of Grand Avenue in Los Olivos, where detectives found six labor workers trimming cannabis that came from an illegal and unlicensed cannabis cultivation site in Lompoc.

The labor workers were also believed to be unlawfully employed, including one worker who was a minor, according to officials.

Detectives seized more than 1,000 pounds of processed marijuana, cannabis oils and extracts, and various components of a clandestine butane honey oil lab from this location.

Detectives and investigators executed a search warrant at the suspect's home, located on the 100 block of San Ysidro Road in Montecito, around the same time as the first search warrant.

They found more than one hundred pounds of cannabis packaged for sales, cannabis oils and extracts, and other evidence that suggested illegal and undocumented sales.

Processed cannabis including oils and extracts were found at the suspect's home in Montecito. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives later served a search warrant at a location on the 2500 block of San Miguelito Canyon in Lompoc the next day.

They confiscated more than 19,000 cannabis plants in various stages of growth in three separate areas of the 108-acre area.

Thousands of pounds of dried, drying and processed cannabis was also found. All cannabis was ultimately seized and destroyed.

37-year-old Brian Adams of Montecito was cited for cultivating, transporting and sales of cannabis without a license at the end of the investigation.

Less than two weeks after this incident, another major cannabis compliance raid took place in Carpinteria and Montecito. It's unclear if the two operations are related, although there are similarities between both sites.