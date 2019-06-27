Thousand Oaks woman arrested for mailing narcotics to inmate

Jason Alberto Allen, 34, of Simi Valley and Jennifer Lee Singleton, 31, of Thousand Oaks. (Ventura County Sheriff's Office)

Jason Alberto Allen, 34, of Simi Valley and Jennifer Lee Singleton, 31, of Thousand Oaks. (Ventura County Sheriff's Office)

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - A Thousand Oaks woman was arrested last Thursday after she allegedly tried so send narcotics through the mail to a man in jail.

Jennifer Lee Singleton, 31, was arrested on June 20. She was booked into jail and faces charges for conspiracy to commit a crime, bringing narcotics into a jail and unauthorized communication with an inmate.

A letter sent from Singleton was intercepted by a mailroom clerk at the Ventura County pre-trial detention facility. The envelope had two rectangular strips of Suboxone, a narcotic also known as Buprenorphine, hidden in the adhesive seam.

The mail was addressed to Jason Alberto Allen, 34, of Simi Valley. Allen was in custody at the Pre-Trial detention facility in Ventura at the time. He now faces possible charges for conspiracy to commit a crime.

Both Singleton and Allen were placed in jail on $20,000 bails.

Mailroom clerks at the jail are trained to identify contraband that is being set in through the mail. Year-to-date, authorities have investigated over seven cases regarding drugs being mailed to inmates at the pre-trial detention facility. Three search warrants have been served and 11 arrests have been made as a result of these investigations.