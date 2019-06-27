Thousand Oaks woman arrested for mailing narcotics to inmate
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - A Thousand Oaks woman was arrested last Thursday after she allegedly tried so send narcotics through the mail to a man in jail.
Jennifer Lee Singleton, 31, was arrested on June 20. She was booked into jail and faces charges for conspiracy to commit a crime, bringing narcotics into a jail and unauthorized communication with an inmate.
A letter sent from Singleton was intercepted by a mailroom clerk at the Ventura County pre-trial detention facility. The envelope had two rectangular strips of Suboxone, a narcotic also known as Buprenorphine, hidden in the adhesive seam.
The mail was addressed to Jason Alberto Allen, 34, of Simi Valley. Allen was in custody at the Pre-Trial detention facility in Ventura at the time. He now faces possible charges for conspiracy to commit a crime.
Both Singleton and Allen were placed in jail on $20,000 bails.
Mailroom clerks at the jail are trained to identify contraband that is being set in through the mail. Year-to-date, authorities have investigated over seven cases regarding drugs being mailed to inmates at the pre-trial detention facility. Three search warrants have been served and 11 arrests have been made as a result of these investigations.