SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Crime

Thousand Oaks man arrested for vandalizing neighbor's car with urine

By:

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 06:15 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2018 06:15 PM PDT

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - A 55-year-old Thousand Oaks resident is behind bars facing criminal charges for reportedly vandalizing his elderly neighbor's car with urine.

The crime happened on Aug. 22 in the 2800 block of Amber Wood Place in the City of Thousand Oaks, but police say James Eddy Pierson was arrested at his home on Aug. 30 after they identified him through video surveillance as the suspect in the vandalism. See video below.

In the video, a man is seen holding a container with a dark-colored liquid believed to be urine. The man then pours the liquid on a white SUV belonging to the 72-year-old victim. Authorities say the victim told investigators he was unable to remove all of the urine from his car due to it getting into the interior of the vehicle and causing about $2,000 worth in damage.

Authorities say evidence recovered from Pierson's home not only indicated Pierson was a methamphetamine user, but also linked him to the crime as well as a previous vandalism involving the same neighbor. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office says in that case, a large amount of urine was poured on the victim's front door mat.

Pierson was booked into Ventura County Jail for felony vandalism and elder abuse. His bail was set at $25,000. He's scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 24, 2018, in Ventura County Superior Court.

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

On this day: September 1
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 1

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain

Wildfires burn in California
Terray Sylvester/Getty Images

Wildfires burn in California

Notable recalls of 2018
iStock/SeanPavonePhoto﻿

Notable recalls of 2018

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018

Labor Day by the numbers
iStock/monkeybusinessimages

Labor Day by the numbers

America's 20 most beard-friendly cities
Johannes Simon/Getty Images

America's 20 most beard-friendly cities

On this day: August 31

On this day: August 31

Celebrity beards
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Celebrity beards

2018 IFA consumer electronics fair
2018 Getty Images

2018 IFA consumer electronics fair

11 things you do that your dog hates
FreeImages.com/Matthew Green

11 things you do that your dog hates

On this day: August 30

On this day: August 30

Ivy League celebrities

Ivy League celebrities

Wisconsin battles heavy rains, flooding
Serendipity Golf Course via WKBT-TV

Wisconsin battles heavy rains, flooding

Trump administration picks, resignations and withdrawals

Trump administration picks, resignations and withdrawals

9 tricks to fall asleep faster
CNN

9 tricks to fall asleep faster

From beauty queen to Hollywood
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

From beauty queen to Hollywood