Thousand Oaks man arrested for vandalizing neighbor's car with urine

James Eddy Pierson, 55 years old, of Thousand Oaks. (Ventura County Sheriff's Office)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - A 55-year-old Thousand Oaks resident is behind bars facing criminal charges for reportedly vandalizing his elderly neighbor's car with urine.

The crime happened on Aug. 22 in the 2800 block of Amber Wood Place in the City of Thousand Oaks, but police say James Eddy Pierson was arrested at his home on Aug. 30 after they identified him through video surveillance as the suspect in the vandalism. See video below.

In the video, a man is seen holding a container with a dark-colored liquid believed to be urine. The man then pours the liquid on a white SUV belonging to the 72-year-old victim. Authorities say the victim told investigators he was unable to remove all of the urine from his car due to it getting into the interior of the vehicle and causing about $2,000 worth in damage.

Authorities say evidence recovered from Pierson's home not only indicated Pierson was a methamphetamine user, but also linked him to the crime as well as a previous vandalism involving the same neighbor. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office says in that case, a large amount of urine was poured on the victim's front door mat.

Pierson was booked into Ventura County Jail for felony vandalism and elder abuse. His bail was set at $25,000. He's scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 24, 2018, in Ventura County Superior Court.