Third suspect in near-fatal hit and run still a mystery

Two caught and one being questioned

Posted: Sep 06, 2018 08:48 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2018 08:51 AM PDT

Highway Patrol investigators were back Wednesday at a near-fatal crash scene involving suspected drug offenders escaping police in Montecito. (Photo: John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

MONTECITO, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is actively investigating a third person caught after a violent near-fatal hit and run in Montecito Tuesday.

Eyewitness Dean Wilson recalls the incident.  "I thought he was going to go straight, he tried to make this turn and he couldn't make it because he was going so fast."

The CHP accident investigation team was back on Channel Drive at the corner of Butterfly Lane Tuesday. Two pedestrians got out of the way there, but a third was hit - hard - cracking the car windshield and hitting the ground as the Chevy Impala impacted a wall.

"She got hit straight on. It was terrible. We need to pray for her. She got hit hard,"  said Wilson.

Investigators caught two people in the car at the scene.  The driver ran, but a man fitting the description was arrested at gunpoint in Carpinteria about an hour later.  It's unclear what the connection is, if there is one at this time.  No charges have been filed on that person.

Under arrest are Diamonte Hickerson from Newport Minnesota, and Justyn Sanders from Maplewood Minnesota. They are facing charges including drug sales and possession.  A weapon was reportedly found near the scene.

An extension search of the area revealed the driver ran towards the railroad tracks and Music Academy of the West. 

Friends of the woman hit at the scene, Jennifer Jensen from North Carolina, were back Wednesday.  They were not commenting on camera for NewsChannel 3.

 

 

