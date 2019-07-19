Crime

Police looking for suspects in Ventura County robberies

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 06:17 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 06:19 PM PDT

VENTURA, Calif. - The search continues for two suspects, one armed with a handgun, the other a machete, targeting Ventura County gas stations.

The latest holdup happened Wednesday night at the Gasco on Ventura Avenue near Kellogg Park in Ventura.

It is the latest of three gas station robberies across the county in the past 24 hours.

Natalie Uribe just moved to Ventura from Australia five months ago. She was unaware of the recent robberies.

"You know, I walk down to the promenade quite a lot and I never feel unsafe, however, I think I need to be more cautious and of course just hearing this had happened while we are at the park, yeah it's a concern," said Uribe.

Ventura police say Wednesday's robbery at GG's happened around 10:40 p.m. Two men entered the store and approached the cashier demanding money. One of the robbers was carrying a handgun, but the other had a large machete. 

The pair match the same description from Tuesday night's robberies.

The first one at the Chevron station on Telegraph Road. The second one, three hours later at a gas station in Santa Paula. In all three cases, the men came in with the same weapons and made the same demands.

Leslie Swain has noticed vagrants around the park and wonders if any of them could be involved.

"I think that with the homelessness problem they feel like they can probably get away with it. No one is doing anything about the homeless, so let's just go rob a gas station," said Swain.

No one was hurt during the robberies. Police say the robbers covered their faces, but they believe they're looking for two white or Hispanic men between 20 and 30 years old.

Police think these crimes are all related. Authorities are going over all the surveillance footage in all three locations. Anyone with information is asked to call the Ventura or Santa Paula police department.

