Third gas station robbed in Ventura County within 24 hours

VENTURA, Calif. - It appears the Machete Gas Bandits struck again...

A third gas station in Ventura County was robbed within a 24-hour period.

According to the Ventura Police Department, officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Gasco gas station in the 700 block of North Ventura Avenue just before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Two men wearing masks allegedly entered the store, brandished a handgun and a large knife and demanded money from the store clerk. After the cashier gave them an undisclosed amount of money, both suspects fled from the business. The clerk was not injured.

The masked men have not been found. The suspects are described as two white or Hispanic males, between 20 and 30 years old wearing black ski masks and dark clothing, police said.

According to a press release by the Ventura Police Department, the robbery appears to be related to another robbery that happened Tuesday night in the 7700 block of Telegraph Road.

Contact the Ventura Police Department if you have any information regarding either robbery.