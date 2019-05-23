Stolen car crashes into Montecito building

Stolen car crashed into the back of...

MONTECITO, Calif. - The search is on for suspects involved in the crash of a stolen car in Montecito.

The car crashed into a storage area at the back of a Montecito building around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Felipe Ochoa recognized the Grand Marquis. Ochoa said it belongs to his mother. When he saw people inside his mother's car he tried to chase them on his motorcycle.

Ochoa said he caught one of the suspects, but several others got away.

Santa Barbara Police and Sheriff's Deputies interviewed witnesses in and around the neighborhood.

The owner of the damaged building said she was glad no one was hurt.