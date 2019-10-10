Crime

Teenagers arrested after carjacking, police chase

Female suspects used baseball bat and glass bottle

By:

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 06:34 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 06:41 AM PDT

OXNARD, Calif. - Two female teenagers are behind bars after a brutal attack on a 69-year-old woman who offered them a ride.

The Oxnard Police Department responded to a reported carjacking Wednesday around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Laurel and Lassen Streets. Officers arrived and found a woman with moderate facial injuries from an assault where her black 2014 Volkswagen Jetta had been stolen. Police say the victim was giving two teenagers, who she did not know, a ride home. They then attacked her, hitting her in the face with an aluminum baseball bat and glass bottle. Fearing for her life the woman left the vehicle and the suspects took off in it.

Less than one hour later, officers saw the car and attempted to pull it over near Saviers Road and Hill Street. The teenaged driver immediately led officers on what they call a "reckless, high-speed pursuit." It ended just a mile away when the suspect vehicle collided with a parked car. The driver then fled on foot. Officers detained her a short distance away. The suspect in the passenger seat was also arrested.

Both suspects, who are 15 and 16-years-old, were positively identified as the carjacking suspects and have been booked into Ventura County Juvenile Hall on several offenses.

The carjacking victim was taken by ambulance to St. John's Hospital where she is listed in stable condition.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


