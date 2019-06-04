Taxi driver arrested after hitting child, fleeing scene in Lompoc

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Mathew J. Buell , 30, of Lompoc (Lompoc Police Department)

LOMPOC, Calif. - A taxi driver was arrested Tuesday after he struck a child in the road and then fled the scene.

The crash happened at around 10:10 a.m. at the intersection of Ocean Avenue and E Street.

A small child was pushing his bicycle and walking with his grandmother while in a crosswalk. The young boy was struck by a vehicle owned by a local taxi company.

The driver fled the scene but witnesses followed the taxi and made the driver return to the scene.

When police contacted the driver they suspected that he was intoxicated.

The driver was identified as Mathew J. Buell, 30, of Lompoc.

Buell was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and fleeing the scene of a traffic crash causing injury.

He was booked into the Lompoc Police Department Jail. Buell will likely be charged with two felonies in connection to the crash.

The child was not seriously injured in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department.