Suspects sought after Vons pharmacy burglary in Santa Barbara

Police are looking for two suspects after a Vons pharmacy burglary Wednesday morning on Coast Village Road. (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Two suspects are wanted by the Santa Barbara Police Department after a Vons Pharmacy burglary Wednesday morning.

Officers were called at 6 a.m. when glass was shattered near the doorway of the pharmacy which is located outside of the main store on Coast Village Road in a nearby shopping area.

Video shows two suspects entering the business. It's not known if an alarm went off, or what was taken.

Numerous video cameras in the area are being reviewed for clues to the suspects.