Suspects in Santa Barbara County embezzlement case charged in court

Lynn Hogan. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department)

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - UPDATE [6/27/2018 at 6:00 p.m.]

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced Wednesday that some suspects involved in a large-scale fraud and embezzlement case involving the misappropriation of Santa Barbara County funds plead guilty.

Leanna Harada and Michael Anzivino pled guilty to felony charges of theft of public funds, forgery, and conspiracy to steal public funds. Anzivino also pled guilty to 6 felony counts of money laundering and admitted to an enhancement that alleged the theft exceeded $500,000.

In total, 9 persons were charged as part of the conspiracy that resulted in a $2,051,470.96 loss to Santa Barbara County.

Harada and Anzivino will return on August 8 to be sentenced.

Dudley says Anzivino will be sentenced to 13 years, 8 months in State Prison and will be ordered to pay $2,051,470.96 in restitution to Santa Barbara County. Harada will be sentenced to 5 years probation, 270 days in County Jail, and ordered to pay $54,600.00 in restitution to Santa Barbara County.

During the investigation, the District Attorney's Office determined that Lynn Hogan, an accountant at the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department, had been creating false invoices and issuing fraudulent checks over a 9-year period on behalf of several fictitious vendors including Harada and Anzinvino.

Hogan previously pled guilty to felony charges of theft of public funds, forgery, and conspiracy to steal public funds and was sentenced on June 6, 2018 to serve 9 years, 8 months in State prison and was ordered to pay $2,051,470.96 in restitution to Santa Barbara County.

Dudley says Hogan must forfeit all her retirement benefits from the County of Santa Barbara pursuant to California's Government Code.

The other suspects included Wendy Puchli, Michele Lavin, Michael Elliott, Richard Kaplinski, Christina Huffman, and Vincent Anzivino who were also charged.

Wendy Puchli pled guilty on June 13, 2018, to felony charges of theft of public funds, forgery, and conspiracy to steal public funds and will be sentenced on August 8, 2018, to 6 years in State Prison, and will be ordered to pay $426, 063.88 in restitution to Santa Barbara County.

Michelle Lavin pled guilty on May 30, 2018, to felony charges of theft of public funds, forgery, and conspiracy to steal public funds and will be sentenced on July 11, 2018, to 5 years in State Prison, and will be ordered to pay $311,918.07 in restitution to Santa Barbara County.

Michael Elliott, who cashed a fraudulent check in 2012 for $10,421.00 will make full restitution to Santa Barbara County and the charges against him will be dismissed.

Dudley says charges against Kaplinski and Anzivino were dismissed due to evidence determining them as unwitting accomplices.

Christina Huffman pled guilty on May 20, 2018, to felony charges of theft of public funds, forgery, and conspiracy to steal public funds and will be sentenced on July 18, 2018 to 5 years probation, 180 days in County Jail, and will be ordered to pay $28,517.50 in restitution to Santa Barbara County.

“The successful prosecution of this case would not have been possible without the cooperation of multiple Santa Barbara County departments, the thorough and rigorous investigation of Supervising District Attorney Investigator Chris Clement and the excellent leadership of Senior Deputy District Attorney Brian Cota," said Dudley. "This theft was a direct assault upon the People of Santa Barbara County. It is my hope that this timely disposition and the ensuing state prison sentences will send a clear message to others.”

The suspects in a large-scale fraud and embezzlement case involving the misappropriation of $1.7 million of Santa Barbara County funds were arraigned on Monday.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley filed a 27-page count complaint against the nine suspects: Lynn Gay Hogan, Wendy Sue Puchli, Michelle Louise Lavin, Richard Edward Kaplinski, Jr., Vincent Ray Anzivino, Michael Elliott, Christina Huffman, Leanna Yumiko Harada, and Michael Edward Anzivino.

Hogan, a county public works accountant, is accused of misappropriation of public funds, forgery and conspiracy to commit a crime. The complaint alleges that Hogan issued fake vendor numbers in order to be issued refund checks made out to the eight other defendants. The complaint also alleges that Hogan deposited the illegally obtained funds into a bank account belonging to Tri-Valley Youth Football Conference.

The additional defendants are accused of depositing the illegally obtained funds into their personal bank accounts.

The complaint alleges that Hogan created the false vendors and obtained refund checks for over nine years between May 2008 and July 2017.

The arraignment took place Monday in Department 8 of the Santa Barbara Superior Court.