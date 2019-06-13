Suspects arrested, linked to crime spree in San Luis Obispo County

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Francis Humes and Christopher Burell . (Atascadero Police Department)

ATASCADERO, Calif. - Two suspects were arrested in connection to three separate crimes in San Luis Obispo County.

Atascadero police detectives arrested Francis Humes, 35, of Monterey on June 5, and then arrested Christopher Burell, 43, of Atascadero on Tuesday in the Monterey Bay area.

On May 24, a burglary and theft of two vans from the Atascadero Unified School District was reported to the Atascadero Police Department. The vans were found shortly after police sent out a press release to local media.

The second incident involved an attempted theft to steal a van on Traffic Way in Atascadero.

The third crime took place on May 28. Police responded to "suspicious construction activity" at Pacific Premier Bank in Atascadero. Police discovered that someone had tried to remove and rob an ATM from the bank using a backhoe and a stolen pickup.

Humes and Burell have been booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on complaints for vehicle theft, attempted grand theft, vandalism and conspiracy.