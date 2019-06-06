Suspected Hash Oil manufacturer arrested in Goleta after explosion

(The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office)

GOLETA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office arrested a man suspected of running a Butane Honey Oil Lab inside a vehicle in Goleta Wednesday.

Deputies responded to the 6500 block of Camino Venturoso at around 3 a.m. after a report of a suspicious subject in a parked vehicle.

They found that one of the suspect's vehicles had been involved in an explosion that sent debris flying about 40 feet in each direction.

The suspect, James Girona, 43, of New York was found at the scene and treated for minor injuries.

Officials assessed that Girona was likely running a clandestine drug lab during the initial investigation.

Special Investigations Bureau detectives responded and further investigated.

The investigation revealed that Girona had been using volatile chemicals as part of a suspected Butane Honey Oil (BHO) extraction, when something went wrong and sparked the explosion.

Detectives searched Girona's vehicle and found several items related to the alleged crime, as well as a live alligator snapping turtle Girona had brought with him from New York.

The turtle was not injured during the explosion and has taken to a local animal shelter.

Girona was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail. He could face felony charges related to manufacturing a controlled substance.

His bail has been set at $75,000.

The Sheriff's Office says they would like to remind the community that the process of chemically extracting oils from cannabis is illegal and also extremely dangerous.

This incident put Girona at risk as well as those in the surrounding residences as well, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The community is encouraged to report any activities that may involve marijuana cultivation or extraction in a residential area by calling the Sheriff's Anonymous Tip-Line at 805-681-4171 or by visiting their website.