12 people displaced after suspected DUI driver crashes into home in Isla Vista possible gas leak

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - (Update 11 a.m. 7/13/19)

The identity of the suspected DUI driver has not been released as it is pending further investigation, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

Although no arrests have been made yet, authorities have a good idea of who the suspect is through their investigation.

The driver hit a total of 4 parked cars in the crash in Isla Vista Friday night.

The County of Santa Barbara Planning and Development Department building inspector red-tagged the home making it unsafe to live in until the issues are fixed.

The home sustained an unsafe amount of structural damage as well as a natural gas line break during the crash.

CHP asks anyone with information on this incident and or video evidence to contact the Ventura CHP office at 805-477-4174.

(Update 12:51 a.m.)

Young adults at a party along the 6700 block of Del Playa Drive say around 9:30 p.m. an intoxicated man they weren't familiar with tried to attend their party. When they asked him to leave he allegedly got very agitated and aggressive.

A female victim tells us that she was trying to reason with the man in the parking lot because he was threatening to come back and fight with individuals at the party.

Witnesses say the driver then accelerated quickly, "pedal to the metal," dragging the female victim. The young woman tells us that at one point she was knocked to the ground and she thought the driver was going to run her over. The woman showed our crews her scraped and bloodied arm and says she will have to go to the doctor on Saturday to asses the pain in her leg.

Onlookers tell us that the suspect was trying to run people over.

We obtained a video that details what witnesses describe as a terrifying and chaotic scene. The car in question can be seen accelerating quickly in a jarring manner, spinning donuts, slamming into a fence, four parked cars and into an apartment building.

CHP Officers say the driver left the scene and dumped his car a short distance from the damaged complex and took off. As of 11:00 p.m. the suspect had not been apprehended but authorities were in possession of his vehicle and wallet.

(INITIAL STORY)

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported a vehicle crashed into multiple cars and a home in Isla Vista Friday night.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department said the home has been red-tagged and 12 people have been displaced.

The driver hit a water line and gas line in the process. Both have been shut off.

The driver is suspected of being a possible DUI driver according to CHP.

Multiple cars were hit by the driver before the suspect vehicle hit a wall of a residence in the 6700 block of Del Playa Drive.

One injury has been reported.

Check back later as more details become available.