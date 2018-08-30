SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Crime

Suspect search continues after morning police chase in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara police and sheriff combine efforts

By:

Posted: Aug 30, 2018 11:20 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2018 01:26 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A suspect wanted for possible prowling in and around homes near Las Positas Road in Santa Barbara has eluded law officers.

The foot chase began after a prowling call in the Samarkand area nearby.

A responding officer saw a man fitting the description walking west on Calle Real by the Earl Warren Showgrounds. The man ran and the officer went into pursuit.

The foot chase went for several blocks and additional units were called, including the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's K-9 Odin.

A backpack from the suspect was found. It appeared as if the suspect had broken fences to get through yards in a residential area around Apple Grove and the Santa Barbara Golf Club.

After an extensive search for about an hour, the suspect could not be found and the effort was reduced to a normal patrol of the area.

It's believed the suspect is a Santa Barbara resident with a criminal history.  He is not believed to be in possession of any weapons.

It's not known if a crime nearby had been committed prior to the arrival of the police.

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain

Wildfires burn in California
Terray Sylvester/Getty Images

Wildfires burn in California

Notable recalls of 2018
iStock/SeanPavonePhoto﻿

Notable recalls of 2018

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018

Labor Day by the numbers
iStock/monkeybusinessimages

Labor Day by the numbers

America's 20 most beard-friendly cities
Johannes Simon/Getty Images

America's 20 most beard-friendly cities

On this day: August 31

On this day: August 31

Celebrity beards
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Celebrity beards

2018 IFA consumer electronics fair
2018 Getty Images

2018 IFA consumer electronics fair

11 things you do that your dog hates
FreeImages.com/Matthew Green

11 things you do that your dog hates

On this day: August 30

On this day: August 30

Ivy League celebrities

Ivy League celebrities

Wisconsin battles heavy rains, flooding
Serendipity Golf Course via WKBT-TV

Wisconsin battles heavy rains, flooding

Trump administration picks, resignations and withdrawals

Trump administration picks, resignations and withdrawals

9 tricks to fall asleep faster
CNN

9 tricks to fall asleep faster

From beauty queen to Hollywood
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

From beauty queen to Hollywood

On this day: August 29

On this day: August 29