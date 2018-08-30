Suspect search continues after morning police chase in Santa Barbara

The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department assisted police during a suspect search this morning east of the Earl Warren Showgrounds off Calle Real. (John Palminteri / KEYT photo)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A suspect wanted for possible prowling in and around homes near Las Positas Road in Santa Barbara has eluded law officers.

The foot chase began after a prowling call in the Samarkand area nearby.

A responding officer saw a man fitting the description walking west on Calle Real by the Earl Warren Showgrounds. The man ran and the officer went into pursuit.

The foot chase went for several blocks and additional units were called, including the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's K-9 Odin.

A backpack from the suspect was found. It appeared as if the suspect had broken fences to get through yards in a residential area around Apple Grove and the Santa Barbara Golf Club.

After an extensive search for about an hour, the suspect could not be found and the effort was reduced to a normal patrol of the area.

It's believed the suspect is a Santa Barbara resident with a criminal history. He is not believed to be in possession of any weapons.

It's not known if a crime nearby had been committed prior to the arrival of the police.