Suspect in dumpster fire at Arroyo Grande frozen yogurt shop arrested on arson charges

Christian Michael Almodova, 24 years old. (Arroyo Grande Police Department)

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - A man in Arroyo Grande is facing arson charges after firefighters worked to put out a dumpster fire behind Yogurt Creations located at 1540 East Grand Avenue.

Arroyo Grande police say two witnesses identified 24-year-old Christian Michael Almodova by his clothing description.

Police add that Almodova admitted to igniting the fire with lighter fluid during a police interview. No injuries or damage to the business were reported.

Almodova was booked at San Luis Obispo County Jail on arson charges.