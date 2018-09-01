SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Crime

Suspect in dumpster fire at Arroyo Grande frozen yogurt shop arrested on arson charges

By:
  • Newsroom Staff

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 06:59 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2018 06:59 PM PDT

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - A man in Arroyo Grande is facing arson charges after firefighters worked to put out a dumpster fire behind Yogurt Creations located at 1540 East Grand Avenue.

Arroyo Grande police say two witnesses identified 24-year-old Christian Michael Almodova by his clothing description.

Police add that Almodova admitted to igniting the fire with lighter fluid during a police interview. No injuries or damage to the business were reported.

Almodova was booked at San Luis Obispo County Jail on arson charges.

