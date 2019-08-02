Crime

Suspect arrested after chase in SLO County

Posted: Aug 02, 2019 04:08 PM PDT

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - A driver is in custody after a chase on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo County ended in a crash in the Los Padres National Forest.

It started Friday in Pismo Beach.

CHP officers say the driver led them on a chase on southbound Highway 101 and eventually eastbound on Highway 166.

Officers say the driver later turned onto Sierra Madre Road and drove into the Los Padres National Forest.

The chase ended with a crash.

A driver ran away, but was later taken into custody.

No one was hurt.

Officers haven't released the name of the person involved or why the chase started.
 


