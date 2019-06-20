Crime

Streets closed as Oxnard police investigate shooting

By:

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 03:54 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 04:51 PM PDT

OXNARD, Calif. - The Oxnard Police Department is investigating after a shooting in Oxnard on Wednesday.

 

Officers responded to the 1400 block of West Date Street just before 3 p.m. afternoon for a report of a shooting victim.

The victim was traveling on West Date Street when another vehicle blocked him. The suspect got out of the vehicle and shot multiple times though the victim's windshield before fleeing the scene. 

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-twenties. 

The 39-year-old victim was found in the area of Ventura Road and Hill Street.

The victim sustained gunshot wounds to his upper torso and face and was transported to Ventura County Medical Center CMC. The victim is listed in guarded condition.

North and south lanes of Ventura Road were closed south of Wooley Road and Hill Street was closed near Ventura Road due to the investigation.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area entirely while police were on scene.

The Oxnard Police Department encourages anyone with any further information to contact police at 805-385-7796.

Those who want to remain anonymous can do so by calling the violent crimes hotline at 805-982-7070 or the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. 

