Shelter-in-place alert lifted following stand-off in Buellton

BUELLTON, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies have lifted a safety alert following a stand-off in Buellton that began at 6:15 p.m.

They apparently resolved a situation with a suicidal subject thought to pose a danger to himself and others.

The California Highway Patrol assisted with road closures during the stand-off on the 500 block of Avenue of Flags.

Officers evacuated the man's apartment building and issued an alert to shelter in place was lifted around 10:30 p.m.