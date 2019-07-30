Crime

Stabbing victim arrives at Cottage hospital with multiple wounds

Sunday night attack on Milpas street

By:

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 03:03 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 03:11 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A 24-year old man is recovering from multiple stab wounds in a violent attack Sunday night on the Santa Barbara Eastside.

Police confirmed a report phoned in to NewsChannel 3 about the crime.

No suspect have been arrested.

The incident took place at 8:45 p.m. on Milpas and Cota street.  Police say numerous people were involved.

The victim arrived at Cottage Hospital about an hour later with several serious wounds.  It is not known how he was transported there.   They were not life threatening.

No other details have been made available.

 

