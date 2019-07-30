Stabbing victim arrives at Cottage hospital with multiple wounds

Santa Barbara Police are investigating an attack that involved a victim with multiple stab sounds, Sunda night on Cota and Milpas Streets. (John Palminteri /KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A 24-year old man is recovering from multiple stab wounds in a violent attack Sunday night on the Santa Barbara Eastside.

Police confirmed a report phoned in to NewsChannel 3 about the crime.

No suspect have been arrested.

The incident took place at 8:45 p.m. on Milpas and Cota street. Police say numerous people were involved.

The victim arrived at Cottage Hospital about an hour later with several serious wounds. It is not known how he was transported there. They were not life threatening.