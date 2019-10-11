SLO County Sheriff's Office responds to barricaded suspect near Nipomo

NIPOMO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office responded to a home near Nipomo after a man threatened his girlfriend.

Deputies responded to a home on the 100 block of Old Summit Road near Nipomo High School after a man threatened his girlfriend and then locked himself inside his a home.

The man barricaded himself and refused to surrender to law enforcement.

Authorities say the man is the only person inside the home.

Deputies are continuing to try to convince the man to surrender.

This is an ongoing situation and we will have more updates as we learn more.