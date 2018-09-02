SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Crime

SLO County Jail reports third attempted suicide in past month

By:

Posted: Sep 01, 2018 05:53 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 01, 2018 05:55 PM PDT

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Jail confirms that an inmate suicide on Saturday is the third attempted suicide in the past month. The other two attempts were stopped by Correctional Deputies.

During a scheduled inmate check, Correctional Deputies found an inmate unresponsive and hanging in his single-occupancy cell. Deputies attempted life-saving measures, but the inmate remained unresponsive.

The inmate has been identified as 47-year old Michael Wayne Nonella. Deputies say they last observed Nonella at 11:20 a.m. while bringing him lunch, and then at approximately 11:44 a.m., Deputies discovered Nonella hanging in his cell. It is believed that Nonella took his own life using his bedding to hang himself.

Nonella had been in custody since July 25, 2018, for charges of violation of post-release supervision. Nonella's projected release date was October 6, 2018.

The Jail confirms that this is the third suicide attempt in the past month. On August 18, two different individuals made attempts at suicide, but Correctional Deputies were able to intercede and save their lives.

The District Attorney's Office is taking the lead in the investigating the circumstances of Nonella's death.

No other information has been released at this time.

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

On this day: September 2
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

On this day: September 2

On this day: September 1
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 1

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain

Wildfires burn in California
Terray Sylvester/Getty Images

Wildfires burn in California

Notable recalls of 2018
iStock/SeanPavonePhoto﻿

Notable recalls of 2018

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018

Labor Day by the numbers
iStock/monkeybusinessimages

Labor Day by the numbers

America's 20 most beard-friendly cities
Johannes Simon/Getty Images

America's 20 most beard-friendly cities

On this day: August 31

On this day: August 31

Celebrity beards
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Celebrity beards

2018 IFA consumer electronics fair
2018 Getty Images

2018 IFA consumer electronics fair

11 things you do that your dog hates
FreeImages.com/Matthew Green

11 things you do that your dog hates

On this day: August 30

On this day: August 30

Ivy League celebrities

Ivy League celebrities

Wisconsin battles heavy rains, flooding
Serendipity Golf Course via WKBT-TV

Wisconsin battles heavy rains, flooding

Trump administration picks, resignations and withdrawals

Trump administration picks, resignations and withdrawals

9 tricks to fall asleep faster
CNN

9 tricks to fall asleep faster