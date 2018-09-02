SLO County Jail reports third attempted suicide in past month

MGN Image

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Jail confirms that an inmate suicide on Saturday is the third attempted suicide in the past month. The other two attempts were stopped by Correctional Deputies.

During a scheduled inmate check, Correctional Deputies found an inmate unresponsive and hanging in his single-occupancy cell. Deputies attempted life-saving measures, but the inmate remained unresponsive.

The inmate has been identified as 47-year old Michael Wayne Nonella. Deputies say they last observed Nonella at 11:20 a.m. while bringing him lunch, and then at approximately 11:44 a.m., Deputies discovered Nonella hanging in his cell. It is believed that Nonella took his own life using his bedding to hang himself.

Nonella had been in custody since July 25, 2018, for charges of violation of post-release supervision. Nonella's projected release date was October 6, 2018.

The Jail confirms that this is the third suicide attempt in the past month. On August 18, two different individuals made attempts at suicide, but Correctional Deputies were able to intercede and save their lives.

The District Attorney's Office is taking the lead in the investigating the circumstances of Nonella's death.

No other information has been released at this time.