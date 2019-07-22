Crime

SLO County detectives rule suspicious death a homicide

By:

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 03:34 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 03:37 PM PDT

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is now calling a suspicious death in rural Paso Robles a homicide.

Deputies received a call about a body on the side Estrella Road near Hog Canyon Road on the morning of July 7th.

When detectives got to the scene, they found 20 year old Primitivo Pacheco ortega of the Paso Robles/ San Miguel Area.

Monday morning, detectives announced they are calling the suspicious death a homicide investigation.

Deputies say the victim had multiple stab wounds when he was found.

Detectives say the investigation is ongoing, and they have no further information at this time.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton

Protesters demand Puerto Rico governor's resignation
Getty Images

Protesters demand Puerto Rico governor's resignation

Colleges that produce the most millionaires
Turner via CNN

Colleges that produce the most millionaires

Most memorable MTV VMAs moments ever
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Most memorable MTV VMAs moments ever

On this day: July 22
John Stillwell/WPA-Pool/Getty Images

On this day: July 22

On this day: July 21
Harry How/Getty Images

On this day: July 21

On this day: July 20
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Clear Channel

On this day: July 20

All things bacon
TRF_Mr_Hyde/Wikimedia Commons

All things bacon

Winter Olympic medalists: Where are they now?
Phil Cole/ALLSPORT

Winter Olympic medalists: Where are they now?

On this day: July 19
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

On this day: July 19

7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

Tiger Woods through the years
David Cannon/Getty Images

Tiger Woods through the years

On this day: July 18
Haljackey via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 18

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

Hottest rock stars of all time
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Hottest rock stars of all time

On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree