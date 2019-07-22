SLO County detectives rule suspicious death a homicide

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is now calling a suspicious death in rural Paso Robles a homicide.

Deputies received a call about a body on the side Estrella Road near Hog Canyon Road on the morning of July 7th.

When detectives got to the scene, they found 20 year old Primitivo Pacheco ortega of the Paso Robles/ San Miguel Area.

Monday morning, detectives announced they are calling the suspicious death a homicide investigation.

Deputies say the victim had multiple stab wounds when he was found.

Detectives say the investigation is ongoing, and they have no further information at this time.