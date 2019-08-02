SLO County deputies eradicate illegal pot grow near Lopez Lake
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies are eradicating an illegal marijuana grow near Lopez Lake.
Spokesman Tony Cipolla says it's happening eight miles east of the lake, off of Hi Mountain Road in the Cuesta Ridge area.
A helicopter is assisting with the eradication, which is standard procedure for inaccessible areas.
There's no word on how big this grow is yet.
This is a developing story, we will bring you updates as they come in to our newsroom.