Simi Valley man convicted of killing stepson for not doing chores sentenced to 12 years in prison

VENTURA, Calif. - A Simi Valley man who was convicted of killing his adult stepson for not doing chores at the home they shared has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Last month, Howard Novak, 65, was found guilty by jury of voluntary manslaughter for stabbing his stepson with a knife.

On August 4, 2016, Novak stabbed his stepson, 28-year-old Kelly Hughes, in their home in Simi Valley. Novak confronted Hughes earlier that day about not doing chores.

12 years is the maximum sentence for the crime, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's office.