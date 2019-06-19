Crime

Simi Valley man admits to sexually assaulting child, could face life in prison

By:

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 06:54 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 06:54 PM PDT

VENTURA, Calif - A Simi Valley man has pleaded guilty to child molestation and is expected to face life in prison 

Eric Guitierrez, 36, pled guilty Monday to one count of sodomy of a child under the age of 11, two counts of sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 11, and one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child, Ventura County District Attorney Gregory D. Totten said. 

Guitierrez also admitted to sexually assaulting a child while being released on bail from a felony domestic violence matter. 

The victim reported the sexual assault on August 20, 2017, and said that she had been sexually abused by Guitierrez since the age of three.  

Guitierrez is set to be sentenced on July 15. He remains in custody with no bail and is expected to be sentenced to 90 years to life in prison. 

 

