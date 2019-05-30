Suspect in Lompoc shooting identified

18-year-old Juan Duarte. (Courtesy of the Lompoc Police Department)

18-year-old Juan Duarte. (Courtesy of the Lompoc Police Department)

LOMPOC, Calif. - UPDATE 8:20 P.M. 5/29/19

18-year-old Juan Duarte is the male adult suspect in the shooting reported near Lompoc High School Wednesday afternoon.

A rival gang member was the intended target, according to police.

A residence was hit by multiple bullets that went through an interior wall nearly striking an elderly woman that was asleep inside.

Police encourage anyone with information about this incident to call the department at 805-736-2341.

Lompoc police responded to a report of a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Police confirmed that a shooting occurred on the 400 block of North Q Street. One adult and two juveniles were taken into custody in connection to the shooting.

The shooting took place near the Lompoc High School campus but the school was not placed on lockdown.

No one was injured and the shooting is under investigation.