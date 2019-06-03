Sheriff's office looking for witnesses of violent attack in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a violent assault that happened in Old Town Goleta on Sunday.

Early Sunday morning a man was attacked on Magnolia Avenue north of Hollister Avenue. He was seriously injured and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office is looking for additional witnesses who may have seen or heard something related to the attack. Any possible witnesses should contact Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at 805-681-4150. You can also leave an anonymous tip online.