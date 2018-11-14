Sheriff's Office investigates social media threat to Santa Maria school

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Just days after the Thousand Oaks mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office responded quickly and is currently investigating a social media threat to a Santa Maria school.

The Paso Robles Police Department notified the Sheriff's Office of a social media threat made by a 22-year old Orcutt resident on Facebook around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The 22-year old made statements indicating that he wanted to shoot up a school in Santa Maria but did not specify a specific school, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the subject's residence in Orcutt and conducted an investigation and discovered he did not have access to firearms.

Mental health experts were requested to perform an in-field assessment, and the 22-year old was transported to a local hospital for follow up care.

The Santa Maria School District, school officials, and the Santa Maria Police were notified of this unspecific threat.

The Sheriff's Office is conducting further investigation and will forward any findings to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office for review.

The name of the subject has not been released at this time.

The Sheriff's Office says it is important to be aware of any potential threat to public safety so that law enforcement can quickly intervene, determine if a threat exists, and ensure that people who may be suffering from mental health issues are getting the assistance they need.