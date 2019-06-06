Sheriff's deputies raid illegal cannabis sites in Montecito, Carpinteria

Deputies removed hundreds of live plants and dozens of pounds of cultivated cannabis during raids at two sites. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office)

MONTECITO, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office raided two cannabis cultivation and processing locations in Montecito and Carpinteria on Tuesday.

Deputies served a search warrant on the 4200 block of Carpinteria Avenue in Carpinteria where detectives found an illegal indoor cannabis operation that was operating without state licenses and in violation of city regulations. Several cultivation rooms were located as well as rooms for cloning and drying cannabis. Detectives seized over 1900 cannabis plants and about five pounds of processed cannabis from this location.

Detectives then served a warrant at a location on Monte Cristo Lane in Montecito, Sheriff's officials say this site was connected to the Carpinteria location.

During the search of the Montecito location, detectives found 15 Armenian labor workers who were in the process of trimming cannabis that came from the Carpinteria cultivation site. Officials say the workers were hired by an out-of-county contractor and it's currently unclear if the service is operating legally as authorities have been unable to identify the owner.

Investigators say the laborers were not being held against their will and are not believed to be victims of human trafficking. One of the workers, 41-year-old Vardges Babayan of Glendale, was found to have a loaded Glock handgun. Babayan was arrested and booked into jail. It's unclear why he was carrying a firearm.

Investigators seized about 100 pounds of processed cannabis and packaging and sales paraphernalia from the Montecito location.

Deputies also cited Forrest Buchanan, 44, of Montecito for cultivation and sales of cannabis without a license.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Officials says this is the second case involving the illegal cultivation and processing of cannabis within a residential area in the county this week. The first incident took place in three related sites in Los Olivos, Montecito and Lompoc. In both incidents, laborers from outside the county were involved and the workers were unlicensed for the activities that were being conducted at the sites.

The community is being credited for bringing all of these illegal cannabis sites to the attention of law enforcement.