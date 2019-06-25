Semi driver in Orcutt crash that killed two people charged with murder, pleads not guilty

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The driver of a semi-truck that killed two people when he plowed into several cars stopped at a red light near Orcutt has been formally charged with two counts of murder.

Gil Patrick Pena, 56, of Santa Maria appeared in Santa Maria Superior Court on Tuesday and entered his plea. Pena pleaded not guilty in the deaths of Rickie Motley, 60, of Orcutt, and his passenger Jesse Donald Gluyas, 24, of Solvang.

Pena was driving a semi-truck on Highway 135 near Orcutt when his truck plowed into several cars in the early morning hours of Feb. 7. Motley and Gluyas died in the crash. Several others were injured.

California Highway Patrol says Pena was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol when the crash happened.

Pena will appear in court again on July 1. His bail is set at $2 million.