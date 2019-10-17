Crime

SB Sheriff's Office confirms identities of victim, suspect in Hope Ranch murder

'Tarzan' actor's wife killed by son

By:

Posted: Oct 16, 2019 02:43 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 06:56 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has released the identities of the victim and suspect in Tuesday night's homicide at the home of actor Ron Ely in Hope Ranch.

The Sheriff's Office confirmed the victim was Ron Ely's wife, Valerie Lundeen Ely, 62. She died after being stabbed multiple times inside the home.

Her suspected killer was identified as 30-year-old Cameron Ely. Cameron Ely was killed by law enforcement outside the home. Sheriff's deputies said Cameron Ely posed a threat, which resulted in four deputies firing at him and fatally injuring him.

No deputies were injured in the confrontation.

Each deputy has been placed under administrative leave which is standard procedure. The names of the deputies who fired at Cameron Ely will be released at a later time. 

The investigation is ongoing. Autopsies of both deceased are underway. 

