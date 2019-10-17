Santa Paula police arrest three suspects in connection with shooting

Jonathan Perez, 18, Erik Gonzalez, 23, Liliana Gonzalez, 21, of Santa Paula.

SANTA PAULA, Calif. - Santa Paula police have arrested three people in connection with a shooting.

Officers were called to reports of shots fired on the 200 block of N. 6th Street Tuesday around 10:25 p.m.

Officers said they found three caliber shell casings on the corner of 6th and Santa Barbara Streets.

A witness reported the possible suspect's vehicle was a white Cadillac, according to Santa Paula police.

A vehicle matching the description was found in the 200 block of W. Harvard Blvd.

The driver was identified as 21-year-old Liliana Gonzalez and the two passengers were Erik Gonzalez, 23, and Jonathan Perez, 18.

Officers said they found a loaded .45 caliber pistol under the front passenger seat.

Through the investigation, officers were able to link the shots-fired incident to the vehicle, the three people inside, along with the evidence obtained.

The Santa Paula Police Department is investigating whether this case is related to other shooting incidents that occurred earlier this month in the City.