Crime

Santa Paula man pleads guilty to murdering pregnant woman

By:

Posted: Oct 12, 2019 02:03 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 02:09 AM PDT

SANTA PAULA, Calif. - A Santa Paula man has  pled guilty to first-degree murder for the 2014 killing of his pregnant girlfriend.

Antonio Magana is accused of stabbing his then girlfriend Ashley Morgan in Obregon Park, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office. Magana admitted to using a knife and a baseball bat during the attack. 

The District Attorney's Office said Magana wanted Moran to end her pregancy, but she refuced. 

On March 14, 2014, Magana struck Moran in the park and stabbed her in the neck. Her body was found the next morning, the District Attorney's Office said. 

Magana's sentencing hearing is set for Dec. 5, 2019. It is expected that Magana will be sentenced to a term of 27 years to life in prison.


