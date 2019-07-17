Santa Paula man charged with murder for girlfriend's death

Jahsua Jarrett, 21, of Santa Paula. (Santa Paula Police Department)

VENTURA, Calif. - A Santa Paula man who was arrested on suspicion of killing his girlfriend has been charged with murder for her death.

Jahshua Jarrett, 21, was charged with murder for the death of Christina Pena on Sunday. Charges include a special allegation that Jarrett personally used a firearm to kill his girlfriend.

Pena was found dead inside the home the two shared in Santa Paula.

Jarrett was questioned by police and eventually arrested.

He is currently being held on a $750,000 bail. He is set to appear in court on Aug. 7.