Santa Paula man arrested, accused of killing girlfriend

Jahsua Jarrett, 22, of Santa Paula. (Santa Paula Police Department)

SANTA PAULA, Calif. - A Santa Paula man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of shooting and killing his girlfriend.

Santa Paula police responded to the 1100 block of E. Ventura Street in Santa Paula for a report of a woman who had been shot. Officers found the shooting victim at the scene with at least one gunshot wound to the head.

The woman was transported to the hospital where she died from her injuries. Her name has not yet been released.

Her boyfriend, 21-year-old Jahshua Jarett of Santa Paula remained on scene and was detained for questioning.

After further investigation, Jarrett was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police say the motive for the shooting is unclear at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Sergeant Allen Macias at 805-525-4474 ext. 220.