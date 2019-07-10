Santa Maria woman wanted for kidnapping and robbery

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Janine Saenz is wanted by Santa Maria Police for kidnapping and robbery.

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A Santa Maria woman is wanted for kidnapping and robbery. Police say Janine Saenz and three men pulled a man out of his car and forced him to withdraw cash from a bank.

Santa Maria Police say a man was sitting in his car on the 300 block of West Polk Street June 15th when he was pulled into the suspect's vehicle.

"She physically pulled him out of the car and the males helped her," Santa Maria Police Leiutenant Paul Van Meel said.

After driving the man to his bank to withdraw cash, Van Meel said they made another stop at a market.

"(They) forced him to attempt to withdraw money and make some purchases before they kind of dumped him off," Van Meel said.

Daniel Miranda has been identified as one of the three male suspects and arrested. Police do not yet have an identification on the other two men allegedly involved. Van Meel said one of the suspects had a handgun.

Saenz was identified through surveillance video. Van Meel says she is believed to be in the Santa Maria area. Police are asking for anyone with information to call them at (805) 928-3781.