Crime

Eye on Crime: Santa Maria Uber driver arrested on suspicion of rape

By:

Posted: May 22, 2019 05:29 PM PDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 06:08 PM PDT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - An Uber driver in Santa Maria has been arrested on suspicion of raping a passenger in his car.

Shadi Aziz Abdul is in custody and awaiting potential charges.

According to Santa Maria Police Lieutenant Paul Van Meel, the rape was reported in late April. At the conclusion of an Uber ride, the victim reported being raped by the driver.

"We took the case to the judge and got a warrant for his arrest," Van Meel said. "We put it in the system and ultimately he was arrested at the Mexico/U.S. border in San Diego."

Van Meel says Abdul was extradited to Santa Maria on Monday.

This is an ongoing investigation. Van Meel says there is a chance other people could have been victimized, but he could not say how long Abdul had been an Uber driver.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact Santa Maria Police at 805-928-3781.

