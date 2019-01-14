Santa Maria police make 10 arrests in DUI checkpoint

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Police Department arrested 10 people in a DUI and driver's license checkpoint on Friday, Jan. 12.

According to the department, the check point took place between the hours of 6 p.m. and 3 a.m., at 100 S Broadway.

There were two DUI arrests, six arrests for operating a vehicle unlicensed or while suspended, and two arrests related to other crimes, according to authorities.

Checkpoints are set up in areas that, " have the greatest opportunity for achieving drunk and drugged driving deterrence and provide the greatest safety for officers and the public," said Phillip C. Hansen, Chief of Police.

The department will be conducting another DUI and driver's license checkpoint on Feb 22, 2019, said officials.