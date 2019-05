Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Santa Maria Police Department is looking for suspects in a string of fraudulent activity in the city. (Santa Maria Police Department)

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating three people suspected of fraud.

Police say there has been a series of fraudulent activity in Santa Maria recently.

It's unclear if the suspects live in Santa Maria of outlying areas.

If you recognize the people in the photos, you are asked to contact Santa Maria Police Detective Silver at 805-928-3781 ext. 1346.

