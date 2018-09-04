SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Crime

Santa Maria police investigating crime scene following morning raid in Nipomo

Heavily-armed officers involved in operation

By:
  • Newsroom Staff

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 10:36 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2018 12:39 PM PDT

NIPOMO, Calif. - Santa Maria police are investigating a crime scene in Nipomo following an operation Tuesday morning involving heavily-armed officers and the SWAT team.

The incident began at about 7 a.m. at a large residential property near the corner of Division Street and Orchard Road. Crime lab investigators, along with SMPD officers, were on scene collecting evidence with the help of a police dog.

Other law enforcement agencies involved in this morning's operation included the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Reporter Keith Carls has reached out to Santa Maria Police for further details on what led them to the Nipomo property and if any arrests were made. We will post their response when it becomes available. Check back for details.

