Santa Maria police investigating April robbery

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Santa Maria police are looking for the suspect in an April robbery. (Santa Maria Police Department)

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public's help for information related to an April robbery at a local liquor store.

The robbery took place on April 19 at Maguey Liquor Store. Police have been investigating the robbery and now are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect.

The suspect's face is obscured in a provided photo, but it appears they were wearing a blue or gray hooded sweatshirt and gloves.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781.