Crime

Santa Maria police investigate late night shooting

By:

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 12:42 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 01:09 PM PDT

Santa Maria Shooting 6AM hit

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating a late night shooting after two people were taken to the hospital. 

Police have not yet identified the suspected gunman.

It happened around midnight Wednesday, on the 900 block of Russell Avenue in Santa Maria. 

Authorities say they responded to a 911 call in the area, and eventually determined the shooting location to be in an alley behind the apartments located on the 800 and 900 blocks of south Russell Avenue. 

The first officer on scene found two gunshot victims on the side of the street, near the intersection of South Russell Avenue and Camino Colegio Street.

Both locations were taped off as police began their investigation.

The victims were transported to local hospitals, one to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, and the other was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Their conditions are unclear at this time. 

The Santa Maria Fire Department, American Medical Response, and the Police Department responded to the incident. 

Investigators say at this point in their investigation, all motives are being looked into, including the possibility of gang activity.

Anyone with information is urged to call the SMPD, at 805-928-3781 ext. 929. Callers can also call the tip line at 805-928-3781 ext. 2677.

 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

15 American manners that are rude abroad
Ian Gavan/Getty Images

15 American manners that are rude abroad

On this day: June 26
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: June 26

Top 25 'Parks and Recreation' characters
JB Lacroix/Getty Images

Top 25 'Parks and Recreation' characters

On this day: June 25
Tim Whitby/Getty Images

On this day: June 25

Top 10 British and Irish comedians
Steve Finn/Getty Images

Top 10 British and Irish comedians

Global Beatles Day trivia
I, Corwin via Wikimedia Commons

Global Beatles Day trivia

On this day: June 24
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: June 24

All in the family: Celebrity siblings
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

All in the family: Celebrity siblings

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables
iStock / KingWu

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables

On this day: June 23
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

On this day: June 23

On this day: June 22
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: June 22

Summer's most disgusting health concerns
iStock/.shock

Summer's most disgusting health concerns

On this day: June 21
U.S. Marshals Service via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 21

Celebrities who turned down knighthoods
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for DIFF

Celebrities who turned down knighthoods

Best and worst states to have a baby
Ian Waldie/Getty Images

Best and worst states to have a baby

On this day: June 20
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

On this day: June 20

Top 20 Australian actors of all time
Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for Disney

Top 20 Australian actors of all time