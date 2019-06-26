Santa Maria police investigate late night shooting

Santa Maria Shooting 6AM hit

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating a late night shooting after two people were taken to the hospital.

Police have not yet identified the suspected gunman.

It happened around midnight Wednesday, on the 900 block of Russell Avenue in Santa Maria.

Keith Carls ( KEYT )

Authorities say they responded to a 911 call in the area, and eventually determined the shooting location to be in an alley behind the apartments located on the 800 and 900 blocks of south Russell Avenue.

The first officer on scene found two gunshot victims on the side of the street, near the intersection of South Russell Avenue and Camino Colegio Street.

Both locations were taped off as police began their investigation.

The victims were transported to local hospitals, one to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, and the other was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Their conditions are unclear at this time.

The Santa Maria Fire Department, American Medical Response, and the Police Department responded to the incident.

Your Truck 1, Engine 2, BC212, SMPD and AMR on scene of 2 gunshot victims at Camino Colegio and Russell. Both pts being transported. SMPD investigating. — Santa Maria Fire (@SMFDHQ) June 26, 2019

Investigators say at this point in their investigation, all motives are being looked into, including the possibility of gang activity.

Anyone with information is urged to call the SMPD, at 805-928-3781 ext. 929. Callers can also call the tip line at 805-928-3781 ext. 2677.