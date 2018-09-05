SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Crime

Santa Maria police arrest homicide suspect in Nipomo raid, second suspect on the run

Rafael Lopez on loose, suspect in four homicides

By:
  • Newsroom Staff

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 10:36 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2018 07:08 PM PDT

Arrest made in Santa Maria homicide investigation

NIPOMO, Calif. - Authorities have arrested 27-year-old Franklin Edgar Lopez in connection to the killing of Cruz Alberto Chavez Sandoval, 49, in Santa Maria on Sept. 1, 2018.

At about 7 a.m. Tuesday, Santa Maria police, along with assistance from the Santa Barbara County and SLO County Sheriff departments, raided a home in the 400 block of Orchard Road in Nipomo where Lopez and his brother, a suspect in four homicides, were believed to have been living.

Police took Lopez into custody, but his brother, 23-year-old Rafael Santiago Lopez, was not found and police believe he is currently on the run.

Rafael Lopez is a suspect in the slayings of Ramiro Ceja Gonzalez, Manuel Manzano Mata, Bernardino De Jesus, and Cruz Alberto Chavez Sandoval.

Gonzalez and Manzano were both shot multiple times in the area of East Jewel and North Vine Street in Santa Maria on Dec. 26, 2015. On July 4, 2016, De Jesus was shot to death in the 400 block of North Oakley in the city of Santa Maria. The most recent shooting happened on Saturday, Sept. 1, in the area of Sunrise and Bradley in Santa Maria where Sandoval was shot and stabbed. The victim dies as a result of his injuries.​​​​​​​

The Santa Maria Police Department credits the hard work of detectives since 2015 to identify the suspect or suspects in each of the mentioned homicides.

The investigations are ongoing. SMPD is urging anyone with information regarding these homicides or the whereabouts of Rafael Lopez to call the SMPD Detective Bureau at 805-928-3781 ext. 2278 or the police department's tip line at 805-928-3781 ext. 2677.

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

Brett Kavanaugh's hearing to be Supreme Court justice begins
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Brett Kavanaugh's hearing to be Supreme Court justice begins

NFL and anthem: Knee-deep in protests
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

NFL and anthem: Knee-deep in protests

Singers who nearly lost their voice permanently
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Singers who nearly lost their voice permanently

11 foods that will age you

11 foods that will age you

Beyonce through the years

Beyonce through the years

On this day: September 4
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: September 4

Celebrities with September birthdays
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Chrysalis Butterfly Ball

Celebrities with September birthdays

On this day: September 3
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 3

Labor Day by the numbers
iStock/monkeybusinessimages

Labor Day by the numbers

On this day: September 2
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

On this day: September 2

On this day: September 1
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 1

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain

Wildfires burn in California
Terray Sylvester/Getty Images

Wildfires burn in California

Notable recalls of 2018
iStock/SeanPavonePhoto﻿

Notable recalls of 2018

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018

America's 20 most beard-friendly cities
Johannes Simon/Getty Images

America's 20 most beard-friendly cities

On this day: August 31

On this day: August 31