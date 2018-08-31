SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Santa Maria man arrested for selling drugs in Ventura

Weeks-long investigation spans 3 counties

Aug 30, 2018

VENTURA, Calif. - A 55-year-old Santa Maria man has been arrested for selling drugs in Ventura.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department arrested Randall Nelson after they say detectives witnessed a drug deal with two other people.

26-year-old Christian Omar Barcelo Mendoza and 24-year-old Julie Villa Roman of Baldwin Park were arrested for possession of methamphetamine and heroin for sale, the transportation of those drugs, and child endangerment. After the alleged exchange, deputies followed Roman and Mendoza to the city of El Monte in Los Angeles County. A two-year-old child was in the car along with $9,000 in cash. The child was taken into protective custody.

Another set of detectives followed Nelson into a hotel room on the 300 block of E. Thompson Blvd in Ventura. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office says detectives served a search warrant at the hotel room and found five ounces of methamphetamine, an ounce of heroin, evidence of sales, pepper spray, and narcotics paraphernalia. Nelson was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and heroin for sale. 

The Sheriff's Office says the arrests were the culmination of a five-week long investigation.

