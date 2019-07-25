Santa Maria man arrested for alleged rape in the Coachella Valley

Courtesy Indio Police Department

INDIO, Calif. - A Santa Maria man is out on bail after he was arrested for allegedly raping a woman in Indio, California.

The Indio Police Department says 27-year-old Santa Maria resident Freddy Perez was arrested just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday at the Quality Inn Suites on Indio Springs Parkway.

The victim had called police and said she took a ride with people she met at a club in Coachella. Police say the people she met drove her to the hotel they were staying at, and she was sexually assaulted by Perez in a hotel room.

Indio Police Detectives say they were able to identify Perez as the main suspect by using the information and evidence the victim provided.

Perez was booked into the local jail in Indio but posted a bail of $50,000 the next day.

Our sister station in Thousand Palms, KESQ, has confirmed that Perez was the former manager of Roberto Tapia -- a Mexican music star.

Perez was a booking agent for Enigma Norteno, the band that performed Friday night in a nightclub in Coachella just a few hours before the alleged rape happened.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Indio Police Department at 760-541-4500.