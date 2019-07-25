Santa Maria man arrested after sheriff's deputies serve search warrant in Orcutt

Matthew Lee Caldwell, 30, of Santa Maria. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office)

Matthew Lee Caldwell, 30, of Santa Maria. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office)

ORCUTT, Calif. - A Santa Maria man was arrested Wednesday after Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies served a search warrant at an illegal campsite near Orcutt.

Matthew Lee Caldwell, 30, of Santa Maria was arrested at an illegal campsite at Okerblom Trail, in a county park located near the Bradley Dip in Orcutt.

Deputies at the Santa Maria sheriff's station received multiple reports of drug activity and sales, attempted assaults, thefts and a possible endangered girl at the park.

Law enforcement from multiple agencies including SBCSO, California Highway Patrol and California Department of Fish and Wildlife served the search warrant at two tents set up on the park property. The agencies swept the area and recovered a large amount of methamphetamine, a scale, drug paraphernalia, pellet guns, bicycles and other items.

Caldwell was booked into the Santa Barbara Main Jail on multiple complaints including felony child endangerment, possession of methamphetamine for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, cultivation of marijuana, unlawful possession of nongame bird parts, outdoor fire for disposal of waste, maintaining or using a campfire on brush or grass covered land without permission, possession of drug or restricted item in public park, and trespassing in a county park.

The female juvenile was located and taken into custody of Child Welfare Services.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office thanked the public for information leading to the arrest.