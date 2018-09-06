Santa Maria homicide suspect pleads 'Not Guilty'

Franklin Edgar Lopez, 27 years old, resident of Nipomo (Santa Maria Police Department)

Franklin Edgar Lopez, 27 years old, resident of Nipomo (Santa Maria Police Department)

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A suspect in a Santa Maria homicide on Sept. 1, 2018, appeared in court Thursday and pled not guilty.

Nipomo resident Franklin Edgar Lopez, 27, was nabbed by police in a morning raid at a Nipomo home on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018.

Lopez is being accused of being involved in the killing of 49-year-old Cruz Alberto Chavez Sandoval. Lopez's brother, 23-year-old Rafael Lopez, is currently on the run from police accused of four different homicides.

Lopez's preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 17, 2018. His bail was set at $2,000,000 million.